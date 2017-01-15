What to expect when classes resume Monday at new SHS Classroom Wing

Students arriving for the first day of school in the new classroom wing at Scottsbluff High School are reminded they need to enter through the new South entry facing 27th Street. Student drop off will occur in the Circle Drive off of 27th Street in front of the main entrance. Entry will be made from the east off of 5th Avenue and exit to the west near 2nd Avenue.

Busing drop off will occur on 2nd Avenue, with students walking from that area to the main entrance.

There are 60 student spots for seniors with passes on a first come, first serve basis on the far north end of the lot nearest the Splash Arena Staff parking is in the other spots south of the students nearest 27th Street, with other parking on nearby street, Softball field complex and Bearcat Stadium West lot near the buses.

The student’s day will start with an All-School Assembly at 8:30 followed by half hour classes throughout the day, with a break for lunch and guided teacher tours from 11:30to 12:30