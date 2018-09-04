Wheatland fire now 77% contained as firefighters begin mop up operations

The Britania Mountain Fire six miles west of Wheatland is now 77% contained as firefighters make progress on the 32,000 acre blaze that has destroyed three homes. Lower humidity and higher temperatures reaching into the low 80’s plus gusty winds have crews carefully monitoring the fire today (Tuesday).

A media release from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Crews are continuing to inspect fire lines and mop up around the current fire perimeter to improve containment of the fire. Crews are also continuing to protect structures along Palmer Canyon Road. The fire is in mixed forest and grassland in the Laramie Mountains.

Wheatland Rural Electric Association has recharged their power distribution line serving the area with power restored to residences outside the fire perimeter but not to those inside the fire lines.

Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday in the upper 60s and low 70s with an approaching cold front and the chance of showers later in the day.