Wheatland man dies in Monday I-25 accident

A 31 year old Wheatland man died as the result of a crash on I-25 near Douglas early Monday morning.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Jason Harvard of Wheatland was traveling southbound on I-25 in a 2007 Dodge pickup when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy road surface.

The Dodge entered into the median and overturned into the northbound passing lane where it came to rest.

The Patrol says a 2013 Freightliner semi-truck was traveling northbound and was unable to avoid a collision with Harvard’s vehicle.

Harvard died from his injuries while being transported by ambulance to the hospital in Douglas.

The Patrol says Harvard was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was not ejected.

The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as 55-year-old Wellington, Colorado resident Keith Cunningham. Cunningham was not injured during the crash.