Wheatland U.W. Student Awarded Beach Scholarship

A University of Wyoming student from Wheatland has been announced as recipient of the Gary Beach Memorial Scholarship.

“We are pleased to award the Gary Beach Memorial Scholarship to Ashley Hyche of Wheatland, a senior at the University”, said Bobbie Frank, Executive Director of the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation.

Hyche majors in Agriculture Communications with a minor in Environment and Natural Resources. She plans to attend law school specializing in water resource law, environmental protection law, and agriculture estate planning upon graduation in May 2020.

Hyche graduated from Wheatland High School in 2016. In addition to her studies, Hyche currently owns and manages an e-commerce western boutique, as well as assists in several activities on her family’s cattle ranch.

The Gary Beach scholarship was created in 2006 by the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation in honor of Gary Beach, a long time employee of the Department of Environmental Quality. Beach was instrumental in working with local conservation districts to establish a grassroots driven watershed planning effort to address Wyoming’s impaired waters. Thanks to the generosity of Beach’s family the scholarship has been continued.

The WNRF offered this $1,200 Gary Beach Memorial Scholarship to University of Wyoming students enrolled at junior status or higher. Students studying natural resource management or related fields were encouraged to apply, and students planning to live and work in Wyoming after graduation were given preference during selection. For more information visit www.wynaturalresourcefoundation.com.