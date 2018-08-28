Wheatland wildfire grows to over 13,300 acres

A wildfire around 15 miles west of Wheatland, Wyoming has grown to over 13,300 acres with zero containment.

Platte County Emergency Management says firefighters were being hampered by strong winds and by the rugged territory.

About 150 mostly local volunteer firefighters were initially fighting the blaze, and the Western & Southern Wyoming Type III Management Team 1, was scheduled to be taking over the fire this morning at 7:00.

More crews & engines and overhead will be arriving by today from other states, including California and Florida.

The Emergency Management Agency says no primary structures have been lost, but some outbuildings have. Some evacuations have taken place, but no widespread evacuations have been ordered as of yet.

A public meeting is scheduled for this evening at 7:00 pm at the Exhibit Hall at the Platte County Fairgrounds in Wheatland.