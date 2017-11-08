Whiskey Creek President says he supported workers despite unprofitable Bluffs restaurant

The President of Whiskey Creek Steakhouse says he notified employees Sunday evening he was closing the Scottsbluff restaurant the next day and offered them a chance to gain some additional income this week.

Jim Gardner says he offered the employees a chance to transfer to other restaurants, help with applying for other jobs, and an opportunity to gain additional income by helping get the building in order this week. Gardner said he was surprised only three or four people took him up on his offer and management could still use help the rest of this week in getting the building cleaned up.

Gardner said he could not give employees a time frame for closing without the possibility of not having people show up in the final week or two.

Gardner said he lost $100,000 at the Scottsbluff restaurant since a $250,000 remodel last year and couldn’t take the hit anymore. He said he has closed another restaurant recently and indicated all restaurants are facing change due to the changing eating habits of millenials who prefer delivery rather than eating out.

Gardner also said he has donated a lot to the community and the state during the 17 years the store has been open, including over $100,000 to the Cattleman’s Ball of Nebraska to help the Eppley Cancer Center in Omaha.