Whiting Signs awarded marketing contract for planned County transit service

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners have awarded Whiting Signs of Scottsbluff the marketing contract for their planned fixed route bus service that will begin January 10th.

Whiting Signs was selected over Griffen and Associates of Albuquerque, New Mexico for the contract that will have a maximum cost of $80,000, 90% of that to be covered by federal and state dollars.

Consultant Corianne Donahue and Transit Manager Sherry Hinze indicated tWhiting Signs received 20 points from the review committee regarding cost and was the overall winner after considering the technical aspect of the contract that made up the other 80% of the total score.

Whiting Signs owner Jared Whiting says they will be partnering with Advertising Specialties for printing of the bus schedules and with KNEB.tv on video promotions, including a planned community safety video. Whiting Signs will do all the marketing wraps for the vehicles and be responsible for signage around bus stops and shelters.