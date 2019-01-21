Whitman woman dies in one-vehicle accident east of Alliance

Authorities say a Whitman woman was killed when the vehicle she was riding in went out of control and rolled east of Alliance last Friday.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Margie Liptrap,72, died from her injuries when she was thrown from the vehicle in the accident about six miles east of Alliance on Highway 2 around 8:46 a.m.

Officials say the vehicle driven by Albert Liptrap, 73, was westbound when it left the roadway. The NSP says he was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

Patrol officials say Margie Liptrap was not wearing a restraint at the time of the accident.