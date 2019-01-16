Wiebe, Sibal among staff leaving Western Nebraska Community College

Two very familiar faces are stepping down, or have stepped down, from Western Nebraska Community College according to agenda documents for Wednesday’s Western Community College Area Board of Governor’s meeting.

Among the personnel consent calendar items are resignations by Kristin Wiebe and Jennifer Sibal.

The documents say Wiebe resigned December 31 as the WNCC Foundation’s Major Gifts and Planned Giving Officer, and Sibal’s last day as WNCC’s Alumni Relations/Steward Director will be January 21st. Letters of acceptance of both resignations will be presented during today’s board meeting.

Also on the consent agenda is an appointment lettter for a new Vice President of Finance, with Lynne Koski beginning her new duties January 28th.

The board will also take final action on approval of a new Associate of Fine Arts Degree.