BY Ryan Murphy | July 12, 2017
Wildfire in Wildcat Hills contained
photo courtesy Tim Newman

Fire crews worked well into Tuesday night to contain and extinguish a wildfire that sparked in the Wildcat Hills.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman said that the fire  was first reported around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. He said it likely started Monday evening by a lightning strike, but wasn’t visible until Tuesday.

A single engine aircraft from Hot Springs, South Dakota dropped fire retardant on the fire late Tuesday afternoon. Newman said those drops helped firefighters gain better control of the blaze.

The fire was reported contained as of Wednesday morning, and Nebraska Game and Parks officials monitored it overnight. Today, the  Civil Air Patrol from Chadron will be doing a fire detection flight along western and southern Banner County to look for any other fire starts.

About 50 fire personnel from Gering, Banner County, Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Minatare/Melbeta, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission were on scene.

 

