Wildfire near Wheatland grows to around 21,000 acres

The Britania Fire some 16 miles west of Wheatland has grown to roughly 21,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.

Platte County Emergency Management says the fire was first reported early Sunday and grew fast, being driven by gusty winds, warm temperatures and low humidity.

A red flag warning was issued for the area Wednesday morning, and fire officials anticipate another such warning Thursday

At a public meeting Tuesday evening in Wheatland, fire officials said two primary structures and a number of outbuildings had been claimed by that point.

Some 260 firefighters were fighting the blaze as of Tuesday with hand crews directly attacking on a fire line, along with helicopters dropping water.

Rocky Mountain Team Black, a Type II incident management team is expected to assume command of the fire Wednesday evening or Thursday morning after arriving in Wheatland.

As of Tuesday, some 260 firefighters were working the blaze. Hand crews were engaged in direct attack on the fire line and helicopters were dropping water from buckets.

The area north of Palmer Canyon Road had a voluntary evacuation in place late Tuesday, where the fire continues moving south. While the evacuation is voluntary, officials highly recommend evacuation.