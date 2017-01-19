William Reed murder trial postponed again

The trial for a Box Butte County man charged with the murder of his brother has been postponed once again.

On Wednesday morning, William Reed’s 2nd Degree Murder trial was scheduled to start February 21st. But on Wednesday afternoon, a scheduling issue with the state’s key DNA witness was discovered. His trial is now slated to begin on February 27th.

Reed, who is charged with second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felon, appeared for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday morning in Scotts Bluff County District Court. The charges stem from an incident April 22nd of last year at the Scottsbluff residence of 41 year old Christopher Reed.

William Reed allegedly used a folding pocket knife to stab Christopher multiple times. Police have not listed a motive for Christopher Reed’s death, whose body was found in a Scottsbluff residence after neighbors reported seeing the defendant come out of the house screaming with blood on him.

Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks will be the lead prosecutor for the state, and Public Defender Bernie Straetker will be Reed’s defense attorney. District Judge Leo Dobrovolny will be presiding over the trial.

Evidence that will be presented during the four day trial will include police body camera video, photos of the crime scene, Reed’s interview with police, and D.N.A.

Special jury instructions for this trial will include the jury to consider a lesser conviction of manslaughter.

A follow up pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Friday, February 3rd. At that time they will narrow down the list of possible witnesses that will take the stand and narrow down which photos will be used during the trial.

Reed was initially set to stand trial in the jury term that began on August 1, 2016; and motions for continuances were granted that also pushed the trial back to the jury terms that began October 3, December 5, and January 30th.