William Reed murder trial scheduled to start Monday

The trial for a Box Butte County man charged with the murder of his brother last spring will start Monday with jury selection.

40 year old William Reed, who is charged with second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, is accused in the April 22nd incident at the Scottsbluff residence of 41 year old Christopher Reed.

William Reed allegedly used a folding pocket knife to stab Christopher multiple times. Police have not listed a motive for Christopher Reed’s death. The body was found in the Scottsbluff residence at the northeast corner of 17th Street and Avenue I after neighbors reported seeing the defendant come out of the house screaming with blood on him.

Court documents indicate William Reed told one officer during his transport and treatment in the Emergency Room that he had “killed his brother” and that Christopher Reed wanted him to stab him. He also told another officer responsible for his custody that he “stabbed him (Christopher) in the heart.” The documents say Christopher Reed had wounds across his chest in a slashing motion, below his left collar bone, and on his abdomen and left shoulder.

The documents say the victim was located in the living room of the residence at 1703 Avenue I, but there was also blood in several areas of the home and outside the residence. Police indicated there were a number of items in the living room knocked over and broken which indicated an altercation had taken place.