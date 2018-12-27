Wind, iced power lines causing power outages in some Panhandle counties

Wide-spread but localized power outages caused by the latest winter storm are being reported for customers of the Wheatbelt Public Power District.

Pam Wieser , WPPD Business Manager, tells KNEB News outages have been reported in Morrill, Cheyenne and Garden counties, with residents of Bridgeport, Dalton, Gurley, Broadwater and Lisco affected.

Wieser says reports started coming in Wednesday evening around 5 p.m., and have become more numerous across the WPPD service area, especially the northern parts of the district. She says increasing winds have been making iced up power lines hit together and cause outages, including at least one of the district’s high-capacity lines.

Crews have been dispatched to work on the power loss, but Wieser says there’s no estimated time for when electricity will be restored. She says customers are encouraged to report outages by calling 308-254-5871, and should monitor the WPPD Facebook page for updates.