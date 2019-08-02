Window decorating contest announced for upcoming balloon festivities

Downtown businesses and organizations in Gering, Scottsbluff, Mitchell and Terrytown are being invited to take part in a window decorating contest to commemorate the U.S. Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championships and Old West Balloon Fest.

From now until August 12th, downtown district entities are encouraged to take part in the contest with a themes of hot air balloons and ballooning.

For Gering downtown merchants, area tourism officials would like to see completion of those pieces of art by the opening ceremonies on the 10th.

There will be three juried categories: Most Hot Air Balloon Thematic, Most Host Community Themed and Best at Night Window Display. Results to be announced August 14th.