Wine Tasting event tonight to benefit Scotts Bluff Volunteer Center

Panhandle Coop and the Scotts Bluff Volunteer Center are teaming up for a Wine Tasting plus other tastings this evening (Friday) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Main Street Market Wine & Spirits in Scottsbluff.

The event will cap off National Volunteer Week.

You will be able to show your heartfelt appreciation to these generous folks who give from their hearts to help make our community a better place to live.

Scotts Bluff Volunteer Center Executive Director Jill Allen told KNEB’s Kevin Mooney the cost is just a $5 donation per person and raffle tickets will be available for a variety of prizes.

Funds from the event will help the Volunteer Center continue it’s mission of facilitating these volunteers who give so much.