Wing Drug Trafficking Investigation Leads To Five Arrests

Investigators with the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) Task Force have arrested five people following an investigation into drug trafficking in Scottsbluff.

A Nebraska State Patrol media release says investigators from the State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, and Scottsbluff Police Department served a search warrant this morning at the Capri Motel on Avenue I in Scottsbluff.

During the search, investigators found a total of 25 grams of methamphetamine and arrested five people.

40 year old Priscilla Camacho, 44 year old Carmen Garza, 52 year old Mary Knotts, 24 year old Anastacia Red Bear and 40 year old Josephina Gonzalez were arrested on charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, and Red Bear had an outstanding warrant.

All five women were lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.

The WING Task force includes officers and investigators from several agencies in the Nebraska Panhandle.