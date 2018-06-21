WING Investigation lands Gering man behind bars

A 36-year-old Gering man has been arrested and charged following a fall investigation by the WING Drug Task Force.

Seth Roland was arrested Tuesday morning on warrant charging him with two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Court documents say that on September 26 and October 12, 2017, a CI working for the task force made two controlled buys from Roland. The total weight of the drugs was more than five grams.

After the suspected drugs were shipped back from the Nebraska State Patrol Crime lab confirming that the drugs were methamphetamine, a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Roland was arraigned on the two Class 2 Felony charges on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court, and is bond has been set at $75,000 at 10%. He’ll be back in court on Monday for his preliminary hearing.

Roland is already set to stand trial later this year on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. On March 16th, he was arrested after authorities found Roland had a syringe with heroin in it.