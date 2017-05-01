WING loses Nebraska Crime Commission grant

For 28 years the Nebraska Crime Commission has awarded grants to the WING Drug Task Force and other similar regional task forces to assist in the arrests of major drug groups.

But that will not be the case this fiscal year, as the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners learned Monday from three members of the WING advisory Board. A shift in emphasis by the Crime Commission to community policing and education means the local task force will not receive a grant, which last fiscal year amounted to $100,000, used to reimburse local communities and counties for the cost of operating the task force.

NSP Lt. Monica Shambaugh, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman and Gering POlice Chief George Holthus told the board the Crime Commission made the decision despite the successes of the regional task forces over the years, including WING, which has been honored three of the last four years for their work.

Holthus said the group knew one day the Crime Commission might make this move, so they weren’t shocked by the decision. But he said the group is committed to continuing their drug enforcement effort, and the local communities intend to fund it even without the reimbursement money.

Sheruiff Overman says 10 investigators from seven agencies are involved in the task force and their emphasis will continue to be stopping the trafficking of methamphetamine, the controlled substance that has had the most negative impact on the residents of the panhandle.