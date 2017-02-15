WING nabs Scottsbluff man following multiple controlled buys

A Scottsbluff man has been arrested by authorities after reportedly selling meth back in August and October.

32-year-old Greg Rose was arrested on Tuesday on a warrant charging him with Possession of Meth (10-27 grams) and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine in a School Zone.

Court document say in August, a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force bought 6.5 grams of meth from Rose in the Wendy’s bathroom with $550 of controlled buy money.

Additionally, in October a different CI purchased 11 grams of methamphetamine from Rose.

An arrest warrant for Rose was issued on Tuesday, and he is now scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charges in Scotts Bluff County Court on Wednesday.