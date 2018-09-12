Winning Nebraska Lottery ticket sold in Scottsbluff

One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket in Scottsbluff for the Tuesday, September 11 drawing is holding a ticket worth $44,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket matched all four winning numbers for the top prize. The ticket was sold at Scottsbluff Watering Hole, 121 West 27th Street, in Scottsbluff. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 04, 15, and White 07, 24.

Because the winning ticket was a multi-draw ticket purchased with a draw selection divisible by 7, it qualified for the free 2by2 Tuesday feature in which all prizes won on Tuesday automatically double in value. The regular $22,000 top prize was doubled to $44,000.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.