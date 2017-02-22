Winter Storm Warning in effect through Friday morning

MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING

Last Updated: 145 PM MST Wed Feb 22 2017

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY…

Including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance, Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Harrison, Agate, Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock, Lusk, Redbird, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter

Storm Warning for Heavy Snow and Blowing Snow, which is in effect

from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday. The Winter Storm

Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING…Snow will begin this evening and continue through Friday morning. The snow may be heavy at times tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…8 to 14 inches with locally higher amounts possible across much of east central Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle. 6 to 11 inches along a Cheyenne to Bridgeport line.

* WINDS/VISIBILITY…East to northeast winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH expected north of Interstate 80 on Thursday. Visibilities will be reduced to one quarter of a mile at times in falling and blowing snow.

* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Icy and snow packed roads and low visibilities could lead to dangerous or impossible travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel…keep an extra flashlight…food…and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Including the cities of Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Kimball, Brownson, and Sidney

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY…

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Heavy Snow and Blowing Snow, which is in effect from 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING…Snow will begin by Thursday morning and continue through Friday morning. The snow may be heavy at times on Thursday morning through the afternoon.

* TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

* WINDS/VISIBILITY…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH. Visibilities will be reduced to under one half mile at times in falling and blowing snow.

* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Icy and snow packed roads and low visibilities could lead to dangerous or impossible travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel…keep an extra flashlight…food…and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.