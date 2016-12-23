Winter Tree Care

As we move into the winter months Robert Tigner, Nebraska Extension Educator-Agriculture Red Willow County Extension has some suggestions to keeping your trees thriving…

Winter watering of trees and shrubs will be beneficial if warm winter temperatures and a lack of precipitation occur. The priority for watering is young plants first – those planted in the last year and especially those planted this past fall, and then evergreens, especially those growing in exposed locations and near the south sides of buildings. When watering, the soil should not be frozen and air temperatures need to be above 40 degrees. Irrigation should take place early enough in the day for moisture to soak into the soil to avoid ice forming over or around plants overnight. Water just enough to moisten the soil six to eight inches deep. One or two irrigations during winter should suffice. If conditions become warm and dry in winter and into spring, it will be critical to begin irrigation as soon as soils thaw this spring.

Sun scald commonly occurs on young, tender barked trees, such as Maples, during winter. It may be due to uneven heating of the trunk; however, there appears to be a correlation to root damage during transplanting. Proper planting and post planting care may be more important to protecting trees from sunscald than tree wrap. If used incorrectly, or left on too long, tree wraps can cause more harm than good. If used, tree wraps should be attached in late November/early December at the soil line and the tree wrapped upward with the wrap overlapping up to the first set of branches; then removed in spring. Leaving wraps on too long may girdle or compress the trunk, reduce photosynthesis, and increase insect (borer) damage. Avoid the use of paint as these may cause chemical damage to the trunk.

Wildlife barriers, such as hardware cloth around tree trunks or chicken wire cages around shrubs, are the best means of protecting plants from wildlife feeding during winter. To be successful, the key is to know what the average snow depth is and to be sure the wildlife barrier is height than expected or potential snow levels. If the barrier is buried by snow, wildlife can still access the trunk and cause girdling damage.