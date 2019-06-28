WNAC Announces Award Winners for the 2019 President’s Show: Picasso 

West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, is pleased to announce the President’s Choice, Best of Show and Honorable Mention award winners for the 2019 President’s Show. The theme for this year’s exhibit, Picasso, was chosen by Marv Richard, WNAC Board President. This year the President’s Choice will be announced at the reception.

Artists ages 18 and older have submitted artwork that conveys an interpretation of the theme. The exhibit opens Thursday, June 27th, with a reception from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and wine will be served. Everyone is welcome.

“This show has allowed me to see the many faces of Pablo Picasso. He was an incredible child prodigy that grew to man who has made 50,000 pieces of art. Each one is an inspiration for all of us. Come see how artist have been inspired by Picasso to create art of their own,” says WNAC Executive Director Michele Denton.

This year’s winners are Best of Show is Martin Varquez, from Scottsbluff, Ne with Dama de Azul. There are three honorable mentions. These go to Mary Ellen Neff, from Laramine, Wy, with Time out a la Picasso, Mary Hunt from Gering, Ne, with The Orgins of Cubism and Michele Denton from Mitchell, Ne, with A Picasso Within. It was judged by Kyren Conley

Kyren Conley, is a native of the Alliance, Nebraska. She graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a BFA in 2011. While in school, her emphasis was in oil painting and community arts. Kyren returned to Alliance in 2013 and in 2014 took on the role as president of the Box Butte Art Society. In 2015 she joined the Carnegie Arts Center. She has been the Gallery Director for two years. Through both her role as Art Society president and Gallery Director of the Carnegie Arts Center, Kyren is a contributable member of her community and the arts.

The 2019 President’s Show: Picasso can be viewed June 27th through July 28th, 2019. WNAC will be closed July 4th-5th, for the holiday. Visit the gallery Tuesday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Closed Mondays. Gallery admission is FREE and open to the public.

The West Nebraska Arts Center is a cultural non-profit organization committed to education, awareness and excellence in the arts, serving the North Platte Valley Region. WNAC is located at 106 East 18th Street in Scottsbluff, NE. To learn more visit www.thewnac.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, has supported this program through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Visit www.nebraskaartscouncil.org for information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist your organization, or how you can support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.