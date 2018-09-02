WNAC “Art in the Courtyard” fundraiser scheduled September 16th

The 11th annual fundraiser for West Nebraska Arts Center, “Art in the Courtyard”, will be held Sunday, September 16th at Barn Anew Bed and Breakfast from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fifteen plus artists will show and sell their work. The event will feature art demonstrations throughout the day and of course artwork for sale.

Local and regional artists are invited to call Barn Anew or WNAC to sign up for a booth and late comers are welcome. Booth fees are a minimum $25.00 donation and all proceeds will benefit WNAC. Some of thefeatured mediums will be oil, pastel, acrylic, watercolor, photography, mixed media, and more.

Entry is free and open to the public, but donations are encouraged. Visitors will enjoy music, fall treat bags,and cookies prepared by the North Platte Valley Artist Guild members, and have the opportunity to participate in a raffle of artfully decorated pumpkins and scarecrows. Pumpkins for the raffle weregenerously donated by Glenda Hinman the Pumpkin Lady in Mitchell. The drawing for the raffle items will take place at 3:00 p.m.

Hinman Farms will have a pumpkins and gourds for sale to get a start on fall decorations. The public is invited once again to help create a community canvas. Brushes and paint will be provided to work on this masterpiece, which will be completed by the end of the day and will be auctionedoff.

Visitors can also take personal or family photos in our fall themed set, complete with bales of straw,sunflowers, and pumpkins!

Proceeds from this event will go to West Nebraska Arts Center building improvement fund.