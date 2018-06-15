WNAC Director notifies supporters of her resignation

Health reasons have caused the Director of the West Nebraska Arts Center to submit her resignation after seven years in the position.

Donna Thompson notified board members and Arts Center supporters Friday that her continued recovery from hip surgery in April will not allow her to do what is required and she needs to step down. Thompson says her last day has not yet been determined, but she will stay on through the transition and until the Arts Center finds a replacement.

Thompson thanked everyone for their support, friendship and all they do on behalf of the arts, and she still hopes to be part of what the Arts Center does in the future. Thompson said she saw herself in the job for many years to come, so she will now concentrate on healing and “look for answers as to where my journey will take me next.”