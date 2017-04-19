WNAC receives grant from Questers

West Nebraska Arts Center (WNAC) has been awarded a grant of $1500.00 from The Questers, an organization dedicated to preservation, restoration, and education of historic building and sites, to help cover the costs of painting and glazing the windows on the outside of the building. Questers will hold their meeting at WNAC on April 18, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. to do the check presentation.

West Nebraska Arts Center Executive Director, Donna Thompson, said, “We are thrilled to be involved with such a unique and wonderful organization. Questers and their financial leadership are an important part of the upkeep, as well as the progress, at WNAC, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the support.”

“The West Nebraska Arts Center building sits on the site of the old Campbellite Church. The land was sold to the City Library in 1921 by St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The Scottsbluff Carnegie Library was constructed with a grant from the Carnegie Corporation. The building, a representation of the neo-classical revival style, has a unique personality, charm, and special features that make it a treasure in our community. We feel strongly that it is our responsibility to care for her. This grant will help us in reaching our goal of restoring the face of the building and giving it a fresh look, while preserving the important characteristics of its history. We are appreciative of organizations such as The Questers, who share our vision of ensuring that WNAC is a place our community can continue to enjoy for many years to come,” Thompson said.

The nonprofit organization was started by Elizabeth Bess Bardens in 1944. With a strong desire to see that the American Heritage is preserved for future generations, Questers seek to educate by research and study of antiques and to donate funds to the preservation and restoration of artifacts, existing memorials, historic buildings, landmarks, and educational purposes. There are two types of grants awarded: state and international. Questers also sponsor graduate-level scholarships at Columbia University as well as a fellowship at Winterthur/University of Delaware. Chapters come together to form their State and Provincial Quester Organizations. The combined chapter membership for the international organization is 697 Chapters and approximately 11,000 members. For more information, visit www.questers1933.org.

Located on the corner of 18th Street and 1st Avenue just one block from downtown Scottsbluff, WNAC is a beautiful space with two galleries that now have 18 exhibits each year featuring local, national, and international artists representing a wide variety of visual art. Each exhibit has an opening reception providing visitors with the opportunity to meet the artist(s), see the show, and enjoy food and refreshments. Gallery exhibits and receptions are always FREE and open to everyone.