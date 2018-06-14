class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317535 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

WNAC receives Questers grant to keep aging building in good shape

BY Kevin Mooney | June 14, 2018
Strang/RRN/KNEB

The West Nebraska Arts Center is getting help for the second year in a row from an organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings and sites.

Executive Director Donna Thompson says Questers is providing a $2,325 grant to the Arts Center to pay for additional cleanup of their sandstone building that is approaching 100 years old.

Thompson said they had the building power-washed and scrubbed to clean algae and mold from the outside of the aging sandstone building. Last year Questers provided a $1,500 grant toward the painting and refinishing of windows on the building.

Thompson says the structure was built in 1921 and added on to in 1936. She says while a lot of remodeling has been done on the inside it is always a challenge to keep the face of the building looking good.

