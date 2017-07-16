WNAC to hold 50th anniversary annual membership meeting

Everyone is invited to attend West Nebraska Arts Center’s annual Membership Meeting and Volunteer Appreciation on Wednesday, July 19th. Happy hour is at 5:00 and the meeting begins at 5:30. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served by Main Street Market Wine and Spirits.

This is an opportunity to meet the Board of Directors and WNAC staff, recognize volunteers who contribute to the Arts Center, enjoy the current exhibits, learn more about upcoming events and plans for the new fiscal year. Current WNAC members are encouraged to bring a friend who’s interested in joining, but all community members are welcome.

Following the meeting at 6:00, WNAC will have an indoor ‘picnic’ with all the fixings as well as cake, wine, and punch to commemorate their golden anniversary. There is no cost for this event.

“The successes within our organization are due to the vision and generosity of many individuals and businesses. Our annual meeting not only gives our board of directors and staff an opportunity say, “thank you,” but gives us a chance to reflect on the past year, review and set new goals, and inform everyone of upcoming events. This an extra special time for us as an organization and we want to continue to share our enthusisam of and love of the arts with all who are interested,” says WNAC Executive Director Donna Thompson.