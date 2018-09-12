WNCC administration cuts $1.7 million to get lean budget to Board of Governors

The WNCC budget went through some significant changes pushed by the college administration to get to where it is today when it is presented in its final version to the Board of Governors.

Vice President of Finance Bill Knapper says with a $200,000 loss in state aid and basically no change in the region’s valuation, it was not easy to finalize a budget that does not ask a lot more from property tax payers.

Knapper told KNEB News, it was one of the toughest budgets to put together in the last ten years. Knapper said “We brought a budget to the board in June and the administration said “we know this budget is not gonna work”. The President (Todd Holcomb) and his cabinet cut almost $1.7 million out of the operating budget to get to where we are today. ”

Knapper says the operations budget is basically flat and there will only be a two and half percent hike in a mill levy that was actually reduced last year. Property tax asking is up about $337,000 or two and a half percent to nearly $13 million.