class="post-template-default single single-post postid-334768 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

WNCC administration cuts $1.7 million to get lean budget to Board of Governors

BY Kevin Mooney | September 12, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
WNCC administration cuts $1.7 million to get lean budget to Board of Governors

The WNCC budget went through some significant changes pushed by the college administration to get to where it is today when it is presented in its final version to the Board of Governors.

Vice President of Finance Bill Knapper says with a $200,000 loss in state aid and basically no change in the region’s valuation, it was not easy to finalize a budget that does not ask a lot more from property tax payers.

Knapper told KNEB News, it was one of the toughest budgets to put together in the last ten years.  Knapper said “We brought a budget to the board in June and the administration  said “we know this budget  is not gonna work”.  The President (Todd Holcomb) and his cabinet cut almost $1.7 million  out of the operating budget to get to where we are today. ”

Knapper says the operations budget is basically flat and there will only be a two and half percent hike in a mill levy that was actually reduced last year. Property tax asking is up about $337,000 or two and a half percent to nearly $13 million.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments