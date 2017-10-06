WNCC Alumni and Friends Awards announced

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. <October 5, 2017> — The Western Nebraska Community College Alumni Association is pleased to announce the 2017 recipients of the WNCC Alumni & Friends awards. Recipients will be recognized at the fourth annual Alumni & Friends Banquet, which is a part of WNCC’s Homecoming week celebration.

“There’s no place like WNCC for Homecoming!,” shares Alumni Relations Director Jennifer Sibal. “As we take a week to celebrate our Cougar Pride, we are so excited to recognize these deserving individuals and families who are shining examples of the success and excellence within our Cougar community.”

Award recipients include:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Guy Wylie

This award is given to a person or group who has demonstrated a lasting commitment to serve the mission of Western Nebraska Community College.

Outstanding Alumnus & NCCA Distinguished Alumni Award: Colonel Robert Mitchell

The Outstanding Alumni is a graduate of WNCC and has been successful in his/her chosen career or has made significant contributions to his/or her community. The Outstanding Alumni recipient also represents WNCC at the state level and is recognized as the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) Distinguished Alumni.

Outstanding Young Alumnus Award: Ms. Angela Kembel

This award recognizes a graduate of WNCC that is 40 years of age or younger who can be deemed a “rising star” in his/her career field and/or has demonstrated outstanding community service.

Cara Perkins Meritorious Service Award: Ms. Tami Lippstreu

This award honors a person or organization that has served WNCC and students in a special or extraordinary way.

Friend of the College Award: Bob and Elaine Pile

The Friend of the College is a person, organization or business that has demonstrated a commitment to the educational advancement of people in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Family Pride Award: Kevin Kelley Family

This award is meant to recognize a family with multiple generations of family members that have attended or graduated from WNCC.

To RSVP to attend the WNCC Alumni & Friends Banquet, or to connect with other Homecoming events and activities, visit wncc.edu/celebrate, email alumni@wncc.edu, or call 308.630.6571.