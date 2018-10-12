WNCC Alumni Association to Recognize Alumni & Friends at 5th Annual Banquet

Award recipients include:
This award is given to a person or group who has demonstrated a lasting commitment to serve the mission and community of Western Nebraska Community College.
The Outstanding Alumni is a graduate of WNCC and has been successful in his/her chosen career or has made significant contributions to his or her community. The Outstanding Alumni recipient also represents WNCC at the state level and is recognized as the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) Distinguished Alumni.
This award recognizes a graduate of WNCC that is 40 years of age or younger who can be deemed a “rising star” in his/her career field and/or has demonstrated outstanding community service.
This award honors a person or organization that has served WNCC students and the community in a special or extraordinary way.
The Friend of the College is a person, organization, or business that has demonstrated a commitment to the educational advancement of people in the Nebraska Panhandle.
This award is meant to recognize a family with multiple generations of family members that have attended or graduated from WNCC.