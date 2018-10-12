WNCC Alumni Association to Recognize Alumni & Friends at 5th Annual Banquet

The Western Nebraska Community College Alumni Association is pleased to announce the 2018 recipients of the WNCC Alumni & Friends awards. Recipients will be recognized at the fifth annual Alumni & Friends Banquet, which is part of WNCC’s Homecoming week celebration beginning October 21.

Award recipients include:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Cora Hernandez

This award is given to a person or group who has demonstrated a lasting commitment to serve the mission and community of Western Nebraska Community College.

Outstanding Alumnus & NCCA Distinguished Alumni Award: Judy Daniels Streeter

The Outstanding Alumni is a graduate of WNCC and has been successful in his/her chosen career or has made significant contributions to his or her community. The Outstanding Alumni recipient also represents WNCC at the state level and is recognized as the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) Distinguished Alumni.

Outstanding Young Alumnus Award: Michael Gillen

This award recognizes a graduate of WNCC that is 40 years of age or younger who can be deemed a “rising star” in his/her career field and/or has demonstrated outstanding community service.

Cara Perkins Meritorious Service Award: Tom Donahue

This award honors a person or organization that has served WNCC students and the community in a special or extraordinary way.

Friend of the College Award: Jim and Cindi Neuwirth

The Friend of the College is a person, organization, or business that has demonstrated a commitment to the educational advancement of people in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Family Pride Award: Marilyn Wimmer Family

This award is meant to recognize a family with multiple generations of family members that have attended or graduated from WNCC.

To RSVP for the WNCC Alumni & Friends Banquet, or to connect with other Homecoming events and activities, visit wncc.edu/celebrate, email alumni@wncc.edu, or call 308-630-6571.