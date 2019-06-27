WNCC announces $600,000 scholarship endowment fund

Western Nebraska Community College is pleased to announce the addition of the John and Laona Perrin Scholarship Endowment fund. The endowment will provide new scholarship opportunities for students pursuing trades and vocational careers, as well as those studying vocal or instrumental music education.

The new $600,000 scholarship endowment will begin awarding in 2020. Gains from this endowment are expected to produce approximately $20,000 per year in awardable scholarship funds.

“The Perrin Scholarship coupled with a grant from Aksarben to support workforce development programming will provide exciting opportunities to serve students studying in high-demand trade fields in the Panhandle,” said Charlie Gregory, WNCC dean of workforce development.

Both John and Laona were strong supporters of WNCC. John served on the Western Community College Area Board of Governors (WCCA) for 13 years, including 12 as the chair. He later went to serve on the WNCC Foundation Board for five years until his death in 2004. Laona regularly attended WNCC performing arts events and participated in community economic development forums to further enhance the work of the college.

“How gracious of John and Laona to continue their generous support of WNCC and the WNCC Foundation in this way” said Rich Stickney, WCCA Board of Governors vice chair. “We are so thankful for their commitment to education. This gift will benefit a multitude of students for many years.”

The Perrins were strong advocates of advancing educational opportunities in the Panhandle. John, who founded Perrin Refrigeration and Perrin Manufacturing in Alliance, taught coursework in electrical and HVAC at WNCC. He was also instrumental in the establishment of the Alliance Learning Center – the current site of WNCC Alliance Campus main offices.

The John and Laona Perrin Scholarship Fund is made possible through the couple’s bequest, which was to provide strong financial assistance to students in their post-secondary education at WNCC. To learn more about WNCC scholarships, contact Financial Aid at 308-635-6011 or financialaid@wncc.edu.