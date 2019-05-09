WNCC begins search for new college president

The Western Community College Area Board of Governors today accepted the resignation of Dr. Todd Holcomb as WNCC President, effective June 26th.

During a special meeting in at the Harms Center, the board agreed to use the search firm ACCT to find both an interim and permanent president.

Once an interim president has been hired, the search firm will spend the remainder of the summer and fall looking for Holcomb’s replacement, with a goal of having a new President on board by next January.

Board member Dr. Tom Perkins says it’s imperative to take the time to find the right candidate.

“We the board, the college personnel, and the community which we serve, need time to do this,” said Perkins. “And at the same time, we need the college to continue its function- which requires experience and impartial leadership.”

Board Chair Lynne Klemke echoed those sentiments.

“It seems like a hurry up and wait, but it comes ACCT time to create a profile of this institution.” said Klemke.

Dr. Holcomb suggested to the governors that they wait until his successor is hired before selection an Executive Vice President.

Dr. Kim Kuster Dale is leaving that post to take over the presidency of Western Wyoming Community College.

Holcomb is headed to Hawkeye Community College in Iowa.