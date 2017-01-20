WNCC Board accepts resignation of womens basketball coach

The Western Nebraska Community College Board has accepted the resignation of women’s basketball Head Coach Dave Harnish.

Harnish had been placed on paid administrative leave for unspecified reasons in November and Former Assistant Coach Jennifer Pedersen was named at the time as the Interim head coach.

College President Todd Holcomb says men’s assistant coach Chad Gibney was approved by the Board Wednesday as the new interim women’s coach and Pedersen will now be the assistant coach.

Holcomb also confirmed to KNEB news that the investigation into a Title IX complaint filed against the college by Harnish is “still in progress.” Holcomb said the college worked with employees of the Office of Civil Rights during a visit late last year as they investigated the complaint. Holcomb expects a report within three to five months.

The complaint alleges the college discriminates on the basis of sex by failing to provide equitable athletic opportunities. The complaint maintains there are inequities regarding practice and competitive facilities, scheduling of games and practice times, opportunity to receive coaching, medical and training facilities, and recruiting. The complaint also claims there are inequities in the coaching contracts, with the women’s coach (Harnish) required to teach classes while the men’s coach is not.

Holcomb says the complaint had no bearing on Harnish being suspended and ultimately resigning.