WNCC Board approves tuition rates, construction contract for renovation

The WNCC Board of Governors has approved a minimal increase in tuition for the upcoming school year.

President Dr. Todd Holcomb says when the board approved tuition rates Wednesday for the 2018-19 school year, they considered a faculty request to make them as student friendly as possible. Holcomb feels they accomplished that with a two and a half percent hike beginning next fall. WNCC, with the lowest total property valuation among all the community college districts in the state, has the highest tuition rates of any of the two year schools.

The WNCC board Wednesday also approved a contract with their Construction Manager at Risk Sampson Construction for the Scottsbluff campus renovation and remodeling project. The contract set a maximum construction price of $17.33 million. Well over half of that amount was raised through the college’s capital fundraising program that ended late last year.

Groundbreaking ceremonies have been scheduled for December 20th.