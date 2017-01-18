WNCC capital campaign exceeds $8.95 million goal

The Western Nebraska Community College Foundation announced Wednesday it has met and exceeded the $8.95 million goal for its WNCC Works: Expanding the Possibilities Campaign. In just 21 months, a total of $9.6 million has been contributed to support student success at WNCC.

It was the first-ever major gifts, comprehensive campaign initiated by the WNCC Foundation. More than 1,100 donors provided more than 3,500 gifts during the campaign. 96% of the college employees participated and all of the WNCC Foundation Board and the WCCA board of Governors contributed.

WNCC Board President Todd Holcomb said the success of the campaign was a great tribute to the support it had from individuals and businesses throughout the panhandle.

The campaign is funding building renovations, program improvements and student scholarships. The largest building improvement is the $3.5 million renovation of the College’s Performing Arts facility.