WNCC capital campaign exceeds $8.95 million goal

BY Kevin Mooney | January 18, 2017
Pictured are members of the Expanding the Possibilities Campaign Leadership Team. Back row, from left to right: Kevin Kelley, Scott Wentz, Howard Olsen, Don Roth, Dr. Todd Holcomb, Rick Tuggle, Dr. Wil Packard, and Tim Daniels. Front row: Sheila Johns, Jennifer Rogers, Kristin Wiebe, Judy Chaloupka, Elaine Pile, Judy Amoo, and Allison Judy. Not pictured: Dr. John Harms, Rick orehouse, and Rich Stickney. WNCC photo

The Western Nebraska Community College Foundation announced Wednesday it has met and exceeded the $8.95 million goal for its WNCC Works: Expanding the Possibilities Campaign. In just 21 months, a total of $9.6 million has been contributed to support student success at WNCC.

It was the first-ever major gifts, comprehensive campaign initiated by the WNCC Foundation. More than 1,100 donors provided more than 3,500 gifts during the campaign. 96% of the college employees participated and all of the WNCC Foundation Board and the WCCA board of Governors contributed.

WNCC Board President Todd Holcomb said the success of the campaign was a great tribute to the support it had from individuals and businesses throughout the panhandle.

The campaign is funding building renovations, program improvements and student scholarships. The largest building improvement is the $3.5 million renovation of the College’s Performing Arts facility.

