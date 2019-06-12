WNCC community honors retirees, outgoing leadership

A few tears but mostly smiles as the Western Nebraska Community College community said goodbye to two long-time employees and top leadership of the college in a party at the Harms Center Tuesday afternoon.

Peg Wolff and Laurie Alkire are finishing long careers with the college as President Todd Holcomb and Executive Vice President Kim Kuster-Dale are leaving to take leadership posts elsewhere.

Vice President of Student Services Nina Grant thanked Holcomb for his years of leadership. “You have a lot of bosses that will give you orders, and instead, President Holcomb was a boss that gave us direction”, said Grant. “You have a lot of bosses that will give you targets, and instead, he gave us vision and allowed us to co-create that vision. And you have a lot of bosses that lead with authority, but President Holcomb leads with respect and for that, I thank you on behalf of everyone at WNCC.”

Holcomb will become President of Hawkeye Community College, and Kuster-Dale is assuming the top post at Western Wyoming Community College. Both begin their new duties July 1st.