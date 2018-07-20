WNCC construction on schedule for mid summer 2019 completion

Construction on the renovated areas at Western Nebraska Community College’s Scottsbluff campus is on schedule for completion late next spring and summer.

The over $17 million multi-phase project includes the creation and expansion of the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center, the Howard P. Olsen Jr. Student Success Center, an expanded entrance area and a Learning Commons.

Vice President of Administrative Services Bill Knapper says work is being done in all areas.

Knapper says, “The way we have approached the project is allow each of the trades to come in, do their work and then get out. So whether it be demolition, electrical, plumbing, or HVAC, let them come in and address the whole project and then they move out and let the next trade come in and do their work. ”

Knapper said the heavy rain earlier this week forced them to pump out water Tuesday and Wednesday, but other than that everything is going smoothly and the project is on schedule. Foundations, footings and retaining walls are 90% complete inside and 50% complete outside.

The plan is to have the Performing Arts Center complete by May of next year for the Theater West season and the other areas done by July.