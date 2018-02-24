WNCC Dinner Theater productions of “Play it Again, Sam” next weekend

Members of the Theatre Arts department at WNCC are busy with final preparations before their March 2nd opening of Woody Allen’s “Play it Again, Sam.”

WNCC Theatre instructor and director Robert Thompson, Jr. told KNEB News the Dinner Theater performances will be done in a newly renovated temporary theater space in the lower level of the Harms Center on the Scottsbluff campus.

Thompson says the monumental effort has taken the help of many people in creating a workable space to perform. Thompson thanked his students plus staff. including Michelle Coolidge, Bill Knapper, and Michael Finle. Thompson says he loves “making something out of nothing” and called the transformed theater “something I am very proud of.

Tickets for the productions Friday and Saturday evenings with dinner at 6:30 and the show an hour later and Sunday afternoon with dinner at 12:30 are $25 and must be purchased in advance through the WNCC Foundation Office, or by calling 635-6550. Another show on its own without dinner Sunday evening is $5.