WNCC Foundation has new Executive Director

The WNCC Foundation has a new permanent executive director who believes the job fits what she has been doing in the workplace.

RCI Account Executive Jennifer Reisig was approved for her new position Wednesday by the college Board of Directors. Reisig says she has been involved in education, finance and with a non-profit, experiences which should be helpful in her new job.

Reisig worked in Chicago with a grant funded special needs pre-school program, was involved with the non-profit Mothers of Pre-Schoolers and was the office manager at Community Christian School before being employed at RCI.

Reisig, a Scottsbluff High and Chadron State College graduate, moved back to Scottsbluff with her family 19 years ago.

Kristin Wiebe has served as the interim director since the resignation of Jennifer Rogers last September. Reisig starts her new position March 12th.