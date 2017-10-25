WNCC Foundations receives $50k donation from Western States Bank

Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) today announced that it has received a gift of $50,000 from Western States Bank. The gift comes amidst WNCC Homecoming Week. As part of the recent “WNCC Works” Comprehension Campaign, the gifts support the renovation and construction soon to be underway on the WNCC Scottsbluff Campus.

Western States Bank recognizes the value of partnering with WNCC for regional economic development and growth through educational opportunities for all ages.

“It is exciting to be a part of the continued success of WNCC and their commitment to higher education by improving access and opportunities for our local students,” said Dan Carter, Western States Bank Nebraska president.

Funds will benefit the Performing Arts facility and Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses offered through the Lifelong Learning program meet the needs of local entrepreneurs, provides for expanded career advancement opportunities for industries, and grows science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) offerings for students regionally. In addition, funds will build on student success initiatives in the area of SMART technology upgrades in classrooms on all three campuses.

“This generous donation will be directly invested to improve WNCC facilities and programs, and also enhance student success,” said WNCC President Todd Holcomb. “The support from Western States Bank is a testament to their generosity and the impact our local business partners have on economic growth for the region. As we begin construction and renovation projects this winter, we see how community partners like Western States allow us to create facilities that match the level of programs and student success we have at WNCC,” he added.