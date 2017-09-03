WNCC hosting educational planning program open house

Area high school juniors and seniors and their parents/guardians are invited to learn more about their college options at the Scottsbluff/Gering Educational Planning Program (EPP). The event happens September 11 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at Cougar Palace on the Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) Scottsbluff Campus. The EPP is sponsored by the Nebraska Association for Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.

Representatives from 38 colleges, universities, and military branches will be attending. The purpose of the program is to give high school students and their parents/guardians an opportunity to discuss admission requirements, housing, financial aid, scholarships, internships, and specific majors.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for our local students and their parents to be exposed to dozens of colleges and universities as they begin to think about their future after high school,” said Jolene Martin, WNCC admissions counselor. “WNCC is excited to host this college fair, and we look forward to meeting with everyone who attends.”

A representative from EducationQuest Foundation will be there to provide information and resources to Nebraska students about scholarship searching and financial aid.