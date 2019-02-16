WNCC Hosting Performing Arts Auditions

There has never be a more exciting time to join a Western Nebraska Community College Performing Arts program.

With the Scottsbluff Campus renovation, which includes the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center and Judy Chaloupka Theater, on track to be completed this summer, WNCC’s 2019 Performing Arts students will be one of the first to break in the new stage.

Now, WNCC is looking for that historic group of students by hosting Performing Arts auditions for its Instrumental, Vocal Music, and Theatre Arts programs. Prospective students may audition for one or any combination of the three programs.

Instrumental and vocal auditions will be held in February on the 20, 25, and 27, and on March 4. Theatre Arts auditions will run from Monday, February 25 through Friday, March 1. All auditions will take place on the Scottsbluff Campus.

While on campus, students will also meet with a member of the admissions department, speak with a financial aid representative, and have the opportunity to meet a faculty member in their desired program of study. Students will also receive a tour of campus and have lunch in the Bishop Dining Hall.