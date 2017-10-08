WNCC Instrumental Music Fall Ball combines Halloween with Homecoming celebration

The Instrumental Music program at Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) presents the ninth annual Fall Ball on Fri., Oct. 27 at the Gering Civic Center.

The Halloween-themed ball features songs from “Beetlejuice,” “Alfred Hitchcock Show,” and the popular Broadway musical “Wicked,” to name a few. The annual event, in conjunction with WNCC Homecoming Week, features instrumental music ensembles that includes student, faculty, and community talent.