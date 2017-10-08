WNCC Instrumental Music Fall Ball combines Halloween with Homecoming celebration

The Instrumental Music program at Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) presents the ninth annual Fall Ball on Fri., Oct. 27at the Gering Civic Center.
The Halloween-themed ball features songs from “Beetlejuice,” “Alfred Hitchcock Show,” and the popular Broadway musical “Wicked,” to name a few. The annual event, in conjunction with WNCC Homecoming Week, features instrumental music ensembles that includes student, faculty, and community talent.
“The timing was perfect to tie this year’s show in with Halloween,” says Dr. Nathaniel Johnson, instrumental activities director. “We’ll be performing music from spooky movies, music about dressing up in costume, and music about autumn in general.”
The evening begins with a social hour at 6:15 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. with performances by Monumental Rock Combo, Western Nebraska Winds, WNCC Jazz Combo, and the Fire-in-the-Pan Swingers.
Along with great music, patrons are encouraged to dress in their best Halloween costumes as a costume contest will be held that night with the winners earning free entrance into Instrumental Music’s annual Jump, Jive & Swing community dance in the spring.
“The two best costumes will each get a pair of free tickets, and I’m looking forward to seeing what everyone chooses,” adds Dr. Johnson.
Tickets, along with a three course plated dinner, cost $30.
Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased through the WNCC Foundation. To purchase by phone, call 308-630-6550
; purchase online at wncc.edu/performingarts
; or to purchase in person, stop by the WNCC Foundation offices, located at the John N. Harms Center. All tickets are reserved. To request specific seats, call the Foundation or purchase in person. If purchasing online, best available seating will be assigned.
Memberships are also still available for the Performing Arts Season Pass program, which includes remaining instrumental music, vocal music, and theater performances and other benefits. For more information, go to wncc.edu/performingarts,
or contact the WNCC Foundation at foundation@wncc.edu
or 308-630-6550
.