WNCC Named a Best for Vets College for Eighth Consecutive Year

For the eighth consecutive year, Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) ranked among the best in the nation for two-year colleges for military veterans, according to the Military Times magazine. WNCC was one of only four colleges and universities in Nebraska to earn this prestigious designation.

The rankings factor in the results of Military Times’ annual survey, the most comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement. A record number of more than 600 colleges completed a rigorous survey that evaluates the many factors that help make colleges and universities a good fit for service members, military veterans, and their families.

The survey asks colleges and universities to meticulously document a tremendous array of services, special rules, accommodations, and financial incentives offered to students with military ties; and to describe many aspects of veteran culture on a campus. Military Times also factors in data from the Veterans Affairs and Defense departments, as well as three Education Department sources: the IPEDS Data Center, College Scorecard data, and the Cohort Default Rate Database.

“We are so proud to be named a Military Times Best College for the eighth consecutive year,” said Military and Veterans Affairs Director Chris Wolf. “The completion for this designation gets tougher every year, and in the last few years the application has expanded out to services provided to spouses and family members. We are continually working on improving our services to make sure we can provide every resource possible for our veterans and their family members that attend WNCC.”

The Veterans Upwards Bound (VUB)/Military Veterans Affairs Office at WNCC serves as a resource center that welcomes all military-connected students and families. It also serves as the certification site for Veterans Administration educational benefits including the Montgomery GI Bill, Vocational Rehabilitation, Post-9/11 GI Bill, dependent benefits, National Guard and Reservists, and the MyCAA program for spouses. Support services provided to veterans include assistance with education benefits, scholarship applications, college curriculum information, and career and academic advising.