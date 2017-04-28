WNCC offers free summer classes for returning & former students

April is Community College Awareness Month, and Western Nebraska Community College is celebrating by once again offering the SummerFreeScholarship program.

It’s designed to allow students the opportunity to take up to two summer classes for free. The program is open to current full- and part-time students, including online students and high school students enrolled in the CollegeNOW! program, as well as students who have previously attended WNCC but did not graduate.

“The SummerFreeScholarship program was created as an incentive for students to continue the momentum they have towards completing a degree, diploma, or certificate,” said Dr. Kim Dale, executive vice president. “It is a great time to take one or two courses and be that much closer to graduation. It doesn’t get much better than free!”

Tuition and fees, including any course fees, are covered at 100 percent by WNCC. The only cost to the participating student is textbooks and instructional materials. Students must have a minimum 2.0 GPA to be eligible for the scholarship.

To apply for the scholarship, people should complete the SummerFreeScholarship program application, which can be found at wncc.edu/summerfree. Prospective applicants can also find a frequently asked questions sheet to get more facts. Email the completed application to financialaid@wncc.edu or deliver or mail to the WNCC Financial Aid Office, located on the Scottsbluff Campus.

The deadline to apply for the program is May 5. Summer classes begin May 30.

For more information about the SummerFreeScholarship, email financialaid@wncc.edu or call 308.635.6011.