WNCC participates in National Walk at Lunch Day

Although the majority of the country is participating in the 2017 National Walk at Lunch Day on April 26, WNCC took part in this national event by walking at lunch today.

The event is is designed to compliment people’s busy lifestyle by encouraging people to spend 30 minutes walking during their lunch break.

Kathy Ault, one of WNCC’s Wellness Committee Chairs, says today’s weather helped faculty, staff and students get those steps in ahead of the rain forecasted for later this week.

She says their Walk at Lunch Day event is just one of the many events the Wellness Committee works on throughout the year.

“Last year we actually received the Governor’s Grower Award, which is the biggest award you can receive from the Governor,” explains Ault. “And we also have several different wellness programs. We have EHA wellness programs, as well as walking programs, we have stand-up desk programs…so we really try to get people up and moving and to stay active.”

Experts say a regular walking program can reduce stress, improve muscle tone, control weight, and have a positive influence on heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis.