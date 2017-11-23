WNCC Performing Arts presents “A Very Valley Christmas”

Western Nebraska Community College ( WNCC ) presents ‘A Very Valley Christmas,’ a showcase of holiday music favorites December 1 at 7 p.m. at the Scottsbluff High School Auditorium.

The popular annual event is a collaboration between all three Performing Arts programs (Instrumental Music, Vocal Music, and Theatre Arts).

“‘A Very Valley Christmas’ started as a musical holiday card, so to speak, from the instrumental music program to the community,” says Dr. Nathaniel Johnson, WNCC instrumental activities director. “It has grown into a gift from the entire Performing Arts program to the community, and the students and community members really enjoy performing for this event,” Johnson added.

The evening showcases the Fire in the Pan Swingers and Western Nebraska Winds instrumental groups; Collegiate Chorale and Varsity Vocalise vocal music groups; and the Theatre Arts program.

Those in attendance will enjoy a variety of holiday favorites, including settings of “Carol of the Bells,” “Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” “O Holy Night,” “Ding Dong Merrily on High,” and more. In addition, a select group of Theatre Arts students will perform “The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Get It,” and WNCC voice instructor Lauren Newell will perform the Christmas Eve aria from Puccini’s “La Bohème.”

New to this year’s program is the addition of the Scottsbluff High School choral program, who will combine at the end of the evening with the WNCC musical ensembles to perform Alfred Reed’s “Russian Christmas Music.” This new arrangement features choral parts written by SHS vocal music instructor Brad Ronne. Following Russian Christmas Music, the audience will be invited to the stage for a sing-along of the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

The performance is free and open to the public.