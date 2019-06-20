WNCC Powerline Lab, Nebraska Diplomats highlight in stop by Gov. Ricketts

Nebraska’s Governor stopped in Alliance Wednesday afternoon, recognizing the work of the the Western Nebraska Community College Powerline educational facility and highlighting the Nebraska Diplomats organization.

Students showing off their skills learning how to safely ascend the power poles of the indoor and outdoor facility as they train to become electricians for power districts and companies across the state and nation.

Doug Mader, WNCC Workforce Development Director, said we need to promote the importance of the trades, which the general public may not understand, but business owners certainly do. “If you’re an employer, you know the value of having a fully-trained, skilled staff, and the cost the rest of us don’t see when you don’t have that,” says Mader. “You also know the opportunity loss when you can’t add a second shift, when you can’t add new product, you can’t have new services or clients. You know the cost the rest of us don’t necessarily see because we don’t write a check.”

Governor Ricketts even took the opportunity to put on linesman’s equipment and take a short trip up one of the practice poles inside the covered facility.

Ricketts presented a Nebraska Diplomats ‘Power in Partnership’ certificate to the WNCC Powerline Lab, which was received by instructor Edward Salazar.

Nebraska Diplomats is a non-profit organization working with other economic development organizations in the state to promote productivity of the productive business climate and our unique quality of life.